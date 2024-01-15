Lady Niners: Fun Golfing in the New Year

Wanda Ross

When golfers make New Year’s resolutions, those resolutions often are to golf more, to improve their game, or to have more fun golfing. Joining Lady Niners is one way to achieve those goals. We golf nine holes every Tuesday morning on one of the three SaddleBrooke nine-hole courses. This gets us out on the golf course every week and also gives us afternoons free. All we have to do is sign up. Anytime we don’t want to golf, we either don’t sign up for that week or we cancel. It’s all easy-peasy. We are a fun, friendly, respectful league of lady golfers. We follow rules and golf etiquette, but we don’t take the game too seriously.

Each week we award prizes to the golfers with the lowest net scores in each flight, usually 12 ladies. These are net scores, so our best golfers often win, but some with high handicaps also earn cash, which is credited to their SaddleBrooke One golf accounts. What fun to have money for Pro Shop shopping later! Many of us gather at the RoadRunner Grill after golf. This socialization opens the doors for wonderful new friendships. Join SaddleBrooke Lady Niners and reserve Tuesday mornings for Lady Niners golf.

Throughout the year, we have many invitational golf events. We start the year with a Founders Cup to honor our founders. For Crossing the Brooke, we golf with the MountainView/Preserve Lady Niners. We play with the Men’s Niners League for the Niners Unite tournament. Our Ladies Choice event is fun: Each lady invites a man of her choice (not her husband or partner) to play with her. We have an event with the Sputters where we golf and they putt. We golf with the SaddleBrooke Women’s 18ers Golf Association in a tournament called the Ladies Amalgamated Golf of SaddleBrooke (LAGOS). The name is sometimes more challenging than the golf day!

We enjoy our Invitational Tournament because we invite other nine-hole ladies’ groups from across the state. We like meeting other golfers, and they enjoy playing our beautiful courses. At our November tournament, we thank our wonderful sponsors for their support. In December, we hold a holiday event to celebrate the year and share our blessings with our local Golder Ranch Firemen. Our special events include wonderful lunches at the Vistas Restaurant, which we decorate for the occasion, and we may add to the fun by wearing costumes or themed attire.

More serious tournaments include a four-round State Medallion. The winners play in a state tournament in the fall. Our Club Championship winner has the lowest total gross score over three rounds of golf. Our Presidents Cup is held over four rounds of golf later in the year.

To join the SaddleBrooke Lady Niners, check us out at www.sb9ers.org. New membership applications are available outside the Pro Shop in the posting room. Our sponsors make this possible: Desert Life Pharmacy, RidgeView Physical Therapy, Coyote Golf Cars, Golf Cars of Arizona, and Morris Hall, PLLC.