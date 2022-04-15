Lady Niners Donate to Aviva Children’s Services

Eileen J. Snearly

On March 1, Kelsey Leitel, family stabilization coordinator at Aviva, came to the MountainView Preserve Lady Niners (MPLN) board meeting. She attended the board meeting to thank the MPLN for their donation to Aviva that was collected at the Niners’ Holly Jolly Golf event held in February 2022.

Ms. Leitel said since 1978, Aviva Children’s Services has strived to fulfill its mission of providing services to improve the quality of life for children who are victims of neglect, abuse, and poverty.