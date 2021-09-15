Join in Barbershop Singing

Jerry Gustafson

We are back! Remember those songs you used to sing as a young man? Your local SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus has kept the Barbershop tradition going since 1998. Barbershop harmony is a style of unaccompanied lyrics and easily singable melodies. In Barbershop, the melody is usually sung by the lead, with the tenor harmonizing above the melody. The bass sings the lowest notes, and the baritone completes the chord.

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus is a chapter of the International Barbershop Harmony Society, which has about 20,000 members and 700 chapters. The chorus would love to have men who like singing try us out. We maintain a computer program to help you learn your specific part and improve your singing skills. We enjoy performing for various groups who desire entertainment. We sing for some assisted living and nursing home facilities, as well as perform a concert at DesertView Theatre each December.

Our chorus meets every Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. in the Agate Room of the SaddleBrooke TWO Arts and Crafts Center at 38725 S MountainView Blvd. Join us! You’ll have a ball!

Questions? Contact Bruce Kistler at 520-306-2113 or [email protected]