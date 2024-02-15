Introducing Two New Senior Village Board Members

Anne Quinn-Diment, Senior Village

At the heart of Senior Village, you’ll find an experienced board of directors who are charting the organization’s course toward a sustainable future. The board sets the strategic direction of Senior Village and ensures accountability, transparency, and sustainability along the way. We are excited to introduce the latest additions to our board, John O’Brien and Greg Poling.

A recent transplant to SaddleBrooke, John O’Brien expressed keen interest in becoming more involved in Senior Village when invited to join the board. With the exponential growth of Senior Village over the past few years, John’s experience in the government sector as mayor of a Colorado town and his background in business and entrepreneurship has already proven to be a valuable asset.

Greg Poling has been a SaddleBrooke resident since June 2020. He was introduced to Senior Village as a volunteer at the COVID vaccine clinics and then became an active member of the Helping Hands Team. Greg shares that joining the board felt like the right next step for him to deepen his impact on Senior Village. As a younger resident of SaddleBrooke, Greg hopes to influence the board’s decisions regarding services targeted to that demographic. Senior Village warmly welcomes Greg and John to the board and looks forward to their contributions. The future is looking bright indeed.

John and Greg join the board in championing Senior Village’s growth and its positive impact on members, volunteers, and SaddleBrooke residents. Explore more about Senior Village at seniorvillage.org.