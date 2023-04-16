Inflammation Causes, Symptoms, and Solutions

Vera Shury

Inflammation in the body and the brain are often present in neurological disorders like Parkinson’s disease, diabetes, stroke, cardiovascular diseases, arthritis and joint diseases, allergies, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The epidemiological research indicates that chronic inflammatory diseases are the most significant cause of death in the world.

There are six main causes for the etiology.

First is the failure of the body to eliminate infectious organisms or parasites after an infection occurs. If it started in a local spot, it may spread.

Second is ongoing low-level exposure to such foreign materials as industrial chemicals or other irritants that cannot be eliminated by the body’s enzymatic process.

Third are autoimmune disorders like rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus. With this cause, the immune system treats the normal component of the body as a foreign antigen and attacks healthy tissue.

The fourth cause could be Familial Mediterranean Fever in which defects in the cells make them unable to eliminate the inflammation that leads to recurrent inflammation.

Fifth is an independent recurrent response of acute inflammation such as tuberculosis or rheumatoid arthritis.

Sixth are biochemicals and inflammatory inducers that cause oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction.

Risks that promote low-level inflammatory symptoms include the following factors:

* Age: An increase in accumulated inflammatory molecules, free radical accumulation, and an increase in visceral body fat.

* Obesity: Fat tissue is not benign. Fat tissue is an endocrine organ that secretes several adipokines and other inflammatory mediators. Metabolic syndrome is one example.

* Diet: First saturated fat, trans fats, and sugar are causes for increases in inflammatory molecules, especially in people with diabetes or overweight individuals.

* Smoking: Reduces anti-inflammatory molecules inducing inflammation.

* Low Sex Hormones: Maintaining sex hormone levels reduces the risk of several inflammatory diseases.

* Stress and Sleep Disorders: Physical and emotional stress contributes to inflammatory cytokine production. In addition, stress contributes to sleep disorders, which is also an independent cause of chronic inflammation.

Common symptoms are body pain, arthralgia (pain in one or more joints), myalgia (pain in one or more muscles), chronic fatigue, insomnia, depression, anxiety and mood disorders, constipation, diarrhea, acid reflux, weight gain or loss, and frequent infections.

Diagnosing chronic inflammation: Serum test, two blood tests, and biopsies for possible tumors.

Managing treatment behavior change low-glycemic diet: Reduce sodas, refined carbohydrates, and fructose corn syrup.

Read the labels!

* Reduce saturated fat and trans-fat.

* Increase fruits and vegetables, fiber, nuts, green and black tea, curcumin, fish oil (omega-3), mung bean, micronutrients (magnesium, etc.), sesame lignans.

* Herbal supplements such as ginger, turmeric, and more.

* There are prescription drugs available through your medical provider.

Taking a quick exercise break? Try one of these ideas:

Endurance: Endurance exercises improve the health of your heart, lungs, and circulatory system.

Flexibility: Stretching can improve your flexibility to make everyday activities easier.

Balance: Balance exercises help prevent falls and can improve balance.

Strength: Strength exercises can help you stay independent and prevent fall-related injuries.

To learn more about exercise, visit www.nia.nih.gov/exercise.

We are listed in SaddleBrooke One under “Exercise and Support.” We have quarterly support and educational meetings on the third Thursday of the month from 1:30 to 3 p.m. in the SaddleBrooke One Arts and Craft Center, Room 3 (next to the gift shop). All are welcome! Go to www.pmdalliance.org for Parkinson’s disease info and support.

Neuroplasticity Coach Vera Shury can be reached at 520-275-8755 or [email protected]