ILR Planning Course Schedule for Fall Term

The Institute for Learning in Retirement (ILR) has recently completed its fall/winter terms which offered 29 courses plus two one-hour courses. These courses consisted of 75% new topics and 25% updated repeat classes. How many ILR courses did you attend?

Board members are now in the process of scheduling the education program to be presented in the 2023-24 academic year. The course offerings promise to be another banner year, with more than 30 courses. New instructors will be teaching some interesting classes on topics such as analyzing presidential elections, magnetism, and toxic chemicals all around us in the Sonoran Desert.

If you would like to attend any of the ILR courses, watch our newspapers or go to the ILR website at sbilr.org for registration dates. If you would like to teach a course, the ILR website has all the information on submitting a proposal.