Hikers Find No Dripping at the Springs

Bruce Landeck

Dec. 13 was a beautiful, sunny, early winter day as hikers started out to Dripping Springs. From the trailhead at Catalina State Park, they hiked for a short distance on the Canyon Loop to the Sutherland Trail, which they followed until the Dripping Springs Trail cutoff.

This route is a beautiful, 4.2-mile out-and-back hike, which enters the Desert Bighorn Sheep Management Area and Coronado National Forest. On the hike were Diana Smith, Bill Johnston, Yvette Sabulsky, Pam Wakefield, Jim Solon, Susan Love, Lenore Henninger, Maria Spencer, and guides Bruce Landeck, Ruth Caldwell, Jeff Love, Bruce Olson, and Marc Humphrey.

Despite overgrown vegetation on this trail earlier in the fall, the path was clearly visible and easily negotiated on this day. A stop at the Romero Canyon overlook revealed water flowing in the creek—a promising sign that Dripping Springs might be “dripping.” Unfortunately, that was not the case when the hikers arrived for a short break and a snack. The abundant shade at the bottom of the springs, however, refreshed the hikers. Fun day, fun group, fun hike!