Hearing V-I-B-E-S: Discussion Group for Better Hearing

Who We Are:

We are SaddleBrooke residents who recognize the need in our community for a caring place of support and education for those experiencing hearing loss and those beginning to research this topic for themselves or a loved one.

What We Do:

(1) Discuss issues we face, learn tips and solutions, receive handout educational materials, offer guidance and encouragement. Occasionally, an audiology doctoral student from the University of Arizona will be a guest, also hearing technology reps.

(2) Submit articles for the SaddleBrooke newspapers covering hearing loss topics and personal testimonials from members of our community about their hearing loss journey.

(3) Sponsor periodic “Hearing Night Out” communitywide presentations by local audiologists.

(4) Advocate for better technical support in SaddleBrooke facilities for those living with hearing loss.

Meetings:

Meetings are held the second Friday, monthly, at 10 a.m. in the Sonoran Room at MountainView clubhouse.

Questions:

Jennifer Jefferis, [email protected], or Lyle Larson, [email protected]

Did You Know?

* Only one in five people who would benefit from a hearing aid actually uses one.

* Hearing loss has been shown to negatively impact nearly every dimension of the human experience, including physical health, emotional and mental health, perceptions of mental acuity, social skills, family relationships, and self-esteem.

* New findings linking cognitive decline to even minimal hearing loss suggest that we could do a lot to protect our brains if we protect our hearing.

* Hearing loss is now known to be the largest modifiable risk factor for developing dementia, exceeding that of smoking, high blood pressure, lack of exercise, and social isolation.

Taken from The New York Times article “For Better Brain Health, Preserve Your Hearing” (1/13/20) and The Hearing Loss Association of America.