Health Night Out: Spinal Cord and Neuromodulation

The next Health Night Out will be on Feb. 27 at 7 p.m. with Christopher Bailey, M.D., of the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona (PISA). His topic will be “Spinal Cord and Neuromodulation.”

Health Night Out will continue in its new location at the DesertView Theatre. The address is 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive.

The Pain Institute of Southern Arizona has been bringing innovative approaches to pain for more than 15 years. Their doctors trained in anesthesiology and pain management at Mayo Clinic to offer patients among the finest academic training in pain management.

PISA’s menu of pain management treatments is thorough and innovative. Dr. Bailey will speak to Health Night Out about his specialties in spinal cord and peripheral nerve neuromodulation, regenerative therapeutics, and novel interventional approaches to chronic pain.

Dr. Bailey has been recognized as an “Emerging Leader” by the American Society of Anesthesiologists and currently serves as a board member and the communications chairperson for the Arizona Medical Association. He attended the University of Arizona for his undergraduate studies and is a graduate of the Mayo Clinic School of Medicine. He trained in anesthesiology and pain medicine at Mayo Clinic, where he served as chief resident.

Health Night Out offers a unique opportunity to meet and learn from highly skilled local doctors and practitioners about a variety of health issues.

Our new location at DesertView Theatre offers comfortable seating and convenient parking. Join Health Night Out and learn about some of the latest treatments in the management of chronic pain.