Health Fair 2023: A Call for Volunteers

Ron Andrea

The Health Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 14, from 9 a.m. to noon at the MountainView clubhouse, and we need your help!

A number of volunteer teams are needed to make our annual Health Fair a success: We need volunteers in the parking lot and people to greet vendors and help them set up. We also need information guides as residents arrive, people to help with surveys, and volunteers to help vendors remove equipment and supplies at the end of the Health Fair.

The beauty of volunteering is that you only work a 90-minute shift, so you have at least 90 minutes to visit all the vendors and take advantage of the information and services they have to offer.

For more information about volunteering, simply email [email protected].

You won’t get paid, but you’ll meet interesting people, learn more about your health, and even get a free, snazzy Health Fair T-shirt! What more could you possibly ask for? Oh, yes, and many of the vendors offer free candy, pens, and other goodies!