Stuart Watkins

Have you ever seen a dream falling

Have you ever heard it hit the ground

Well listen close little darling

It don’t hardly make a sound

Have you ever seen a heart breaking

Have you ever heard it rip apart

Well listen close little darling

It don’t hardly make a sound

Have you ever seen a young boy crying

As his dad walks away, head hanging down

Well listen close little darling

It don’t hardly make a sound

Have you ever seen a grown man crumble

Have you ever seen him fade away

Well listen close little darling

It don’t hardly make a sound

Have you ever seen a marriage separating

Have you ever heard it split in two

Well listen close little darling

It don’t hardly make a sound