Grandkids’ Easter Egg Hunt Brought Lots of Laughter!

The sounds of excited children’s laughter filled the air on the Saturday morning before Easter. The children were participating in the annual Grandkids’ Easter Egg Hunt, organized by SaddleBrooke TWO’s Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee and hosted by the SaddleBrooke Swim Club. This year, more than 50 grandchildren of residents and staff participated in the popular event, which was held on the grass outside the MountainView Bar and Grill.

SaddleBrooke Swim Club members entertained the early arrivals in the clubhouse while their teammates were hiding the eggs and dollar bills in the grass. The children were then ushered to the grass area where the hunt began.

The children were organized into two groups, with the kindergarteners and preschoolers going first at 10 a.m., followed by the first through third graders at 11 a.m. The plastic eggs filled with candy and the rolled dollar bills hidden in the grass are donated by members of the Swim Club, who have hosted the event for the past 10 years. This is one of many community service events offered by the Swim Club each year, which include the free Let’s Swim clinics and Adult Learn-to-Swim programs.

If you have young grandchildren who visit during the Easter weekend, don’t miss this fun event next year.