Grandchildren’s Days November 28 and 29

Philip Doyle

Grandchildren’s Days are fast approaching, and it is time to sign yourself and your grandchildren up for the exciting events planned by your Fitness, Wellness, and Recreation Committee of SaddleBrooke TWO. The following days and events are scheduled:

Friday, Nov. 28

1) Pickleball: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association, it is open to parents, grandparents, and grandchildren. Children must be at least six years of age. It will be held at the Ridgeview pickleball courts.

2) Cornhole: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Cornhole Club, it is open to all parents, grandparents, and grandchildren. There are no age restrictions for children. It will be held at the cornhole courts behind DesertView Theatre.

3) Putting Contest: 3 to 4:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Men’s Putters Club, it is open to parents, grandparents, and grandchildren. Children must be at least six years of age. It will be held at the MountainView putting green.

Remember, we are hoping for lots of adult participation in the above events!

Saturday, Nov. 29

1) Ceramics: Two identical sessions are available: 9 to 10:30 a.m. and another one from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Hosted by the SaddleBrooke Ceramics Club, it is open to participation by children only, and they must be 3 to 12 years of age. At least one adult must accompany each child. Limited to 28 total children, it will be held at the Arts & Crafts Center next to the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration offices.

So, sign up today at sbgrandchildren@gmail.com, indicating the names and ages of all participants and which events each person is entering and who needs putters and/or racquets.

If you have any questions, you may email them to sbgrandchildren@gmail.com or call Philip Doyle at 860-608-6158. It will be fun! The deadline for signing up is Tuesday, Nov. 25, at noon.