Grand Re-Opening: Community Church Is Back in DesertView Theater

Kristina Rivas

“It was Friday, March 13, 2020, when we received the news that the DesertView Theater would be closed indefinitely due to COVID-19,” says Pastor Steve Wilson. Everyone thought that this would be a short break and that we would be back in possibly one month. No one could have ever dreamed it would be a year and a half before we could re-open!

Well, that time has come. Sunday, Oct. 17 at 9 a.m., the doors of the DesertView Theater will swing open for the first time in 548 days, and the Community Church at SaddleBrooke will welcome its congregation and its brand-new visitors.

The theater has a brand-new, state-of-the-art sound system, and we are looking forward to proclaiming the Gospel each and every Sunday. Our church mission statement is simple: “Our mission is to glorify God by becoming a Community of Grace where people will receive, live, and share the love of Jesus Christ.”

Pastor Ron Gannett has served as the lead pastor for the past 11 years. He received his formal training from Dallas Theological Seminary and is a highly sought-after conference speaker. Pastor Steve Wilson currently serves as executive pastor. Steve received his ordination in the early 1990s. In addition, Steve spent 36 years officiating football in major college leagues and the National Football League. Larry Vineyard serves as worship pastor. Prior to his time with Community Church, Larry served as worship pastor at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene. Annually, Larry and his team would offer a Christmas extravaganza that was enjoyed by tens of thousands of people each year.

Come and join us on Oct. 17 at 9 a.m. and enjoy some wonderful refreshments and make a new friend!