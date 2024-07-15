Grace, Retirement, and Softball

Tim Malone

Graceful behavior enhances retired life. The happiest retirees find fulfillment in giving back. They channel their talents toward meaningful contributions. Acting with grace is a powerful practice that transcends mere politeness. Retirement is a significant life transition, and it can be approached with a sense of grace and purpose. We can approach our retirement with grace, acknowledging that change is a natural part of life.

“Courage is grace under pressure.” —Ernest Hemingway

Let’s see how some women feel about grace and playing softball.

Misty Atkins says softball keeps her active and fit by engaging various muscles. “Whether I am running, throwing, catching, or hitting a softball, I benefit from fitness and hand-eye coordination.”

According to Yvette Schwartzberg, softball brings her some great benefits. “I appreciate how softball helps me embrace grace, find purpose, and enjoy a sense of adventure.”

Janet Jarzembinski commented how senior league softball encourages her to reimagine retirement as a transition rather than an abrupt endpoint. She feels appreciative of the community support from players.

Watching women softball players with each catch, each throw—an elegant ballet of teamwork. Their gloves become extensions of their grace, snatching line drives and turning double plays. Resilience and elegance are graceful. Softball embodies the feminine spirit—the grace of camaraderie. “I don’t think being an athlete is unfeminine. I think of it as a kind of grace.” —Jackie Joyner-Kersee

“Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” said Marilyn Monroe. Diamonds endure, much like the indomitable spirit of women. SSSA women love diamonds, especially softball diamonds. These women diverge, each revealing a different facet of play when on the softball diamond. Beyond the diamond, senior softball fosters lasting friendships. On a diamond-shaped field, women engage in a battle of skill and strategy. As they step onto the field, they remind us that passion knows no age limit. So, whether it’s a great play or a post-game chat, these women continue to make softball a beautiful part of their lives. For senior players, it provides an avenue to stay active, connect with others, and continue enjoying the thrill of competition on the diamond.

Aging gracefully involves acknowledging desires and feelings, not concealing them. Heather Havrilesky aptly noted that growing old gracefully doesn’t mean fading away; it means embracing life’s fullness, even in its twilight. In this grand finale, let us script our exit with grace. May we give generously, love fiercely, and savor each precious moment. How can your retirement intertwine purpose and grace?