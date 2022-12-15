Good Times at the Tennis Center!

Debbie McGeehan

The SaddleBrooke Tennis Club had another successful event on Saturday, Nov. 5! This is the 10th year that the Tennis Cabana has come to SaddleBrooke from their location in Chandler, Ariz. It is a very popular shopping event that our members look forward to all year. It’s a perfect time to buy tennis clothes, shoes, and accessories and demo the latest in tennis racquets.

Thanks to our tennis pros TJ Duffy, John Sochacki, and Gene McGeehan for hitting tennis balls for two hours and sharing tennis tips. Also, a big thanks to Liam Flynn, our SaddleBrooke tennis stringer, for making himself available to answer any questions players had about stringing their racquets.

Our volunteers were Judy Gerber, Candy Weber, Holly Rose, Carol Sochacki, Mabel McKenzie, Jill Duckett, Claudia Enea, Maureen Walsh, Grover Lignon, Diane Boyer, Alfie Eldridge, Sandy Schoenleber, Linda Foy, Debbie Marshall, Marie Kahng, Nancy Hunter, and Kristy Johnson. They all worked hard at unpacking, organizing, making smoothies, providing snacks, and then packing everything up.

It was a wonderful day and beautiful weather for shopping, hitting, socializing on the patio, and enjoying snacks and smoothies. This event would not be possible without our members, all the volunteers, and the support of our board.

Come join the fun at our Tennis Club where you can enjoy the game of tennis or POP Tennis! For more information, call the Tennis Center at 520-825-0255.