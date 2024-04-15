Golf Event Raises Over $37,000!

Denise Cashmore

Since 2016 (18 years!), MountainView/Preserve Women’s Golf Association has partnered with the University of Arizona Cancer Center (UACC) and is proud to have raised more than $250,000 in donations for cancer research. This year’s Take a Swing at Cancer golf event was held on Feb. 20. The sun was shining as 136 golfers took to The Preserve Golf Course for a just-for-fun round of golf. Honor signs dedicated to friends and family members who have dealt with cancer were displayed on the tee boxes. Co-chairs Kathy J. Fox and Mariallyn Oczak organized an amazing event, which raised $37,411. Oczak said, “We had a great group of women on the committee who were all passionate about this cause. Everyone worked extra hard to accomplish a positive outcome.”

Afterward, it was off to the MountainView ballroom for a happy hour buffet, silent auctions, and raffle prizes—where every dollar raised that evening was going directly toward cancer research. Elaine Cunningham, senior director of development at UACC, spoke of how donation dollars are used for cancer research and prevention. And she explained the working relationship that UACC has with the Banner Cancer Center. There was also a moment of silence in honor of loved ones who are now battling cancer, those who have won the fight, and in memory of those who fought courageously and are sadly no longer with us.

Many local businesses donated auction items, gift cards, and raffle basket items. The Moore Advantage Team, Desert Life Pharmacy, and Ironwood Dermatology were sponsors for the event. An abundance of personal donations were made by SaddleBrooke residents, and various community artists donated art pieces. Said Fox, “The overwhelming donations and support we received from the residents of SaddleBrooke were beyond our expectations. We appreciated all the generosity for our community, which made this event a success.”