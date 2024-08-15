Get Ready for the 26th Annual SBCO Walk for Kids!

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. This year the Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment, and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2024 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $10 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a T-shirt, snacks, and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Oct. 25 every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit Market plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event. However, please register early to ensure that you receive a T-shirt in your size.

Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walk for Kids team. Walking with friends while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.