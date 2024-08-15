August 2024, Front Page

Get Ready for the 26th Annual SBCO Walk for Kids!

In 2023 Walk for Kids participants enjoyed perfect weather on their trip around the Ridgeview Blvd. loop.

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

Each year, SaddleBrooke Community Outreach (SBCO) hosts the Walk for Kids. This year the Walk will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 26. This signature SBCO event helps support our food, clothing, enrichment, and education programs benefiting youngsters along a 100+-mile corridor from Catalina to Globe. Annually, SBCO touches the lives of approximately 4,000 students through new clothes, backpacks filled with school supplies, college scholarships, contributions to Tri-Community Food Bank, and financial support for a wide range of enrichment activities.

Online registration for the 2024 Walk for Kids will begin on Monday, Aug. 26, at community-outreach.org. The registration fee of $35 per adult and $10 per child (ages 6 through 18) covers the cost of a T-shirt, snacks, and drinks.

If you choose not to register online, in-person registration begins on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and runs through Oct. 25 every Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the SBCO office at Suite L in the Minit Market plaza. Registrations will also be accepted the day of the event. However, please register early to ensure that you receive a T-shirt in your size.

Talk to your neighbors about forming a unit Walk for Kids team. Walking with friends while supporting SBCO is a great way to spend a Saturday morning.