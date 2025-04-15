Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries Thankful for Support!

Heather Wolf

Did you know that the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries loaned more than 47,000 items to almost 2,200 households in 2024? Thank you, SaddleBrooke, for your continued support and usage of this wonderful amenity!

The SaddleBrooke Community Libraries are run by a dedicated team of volunteers. They manage three library locations (SaddleBrooke One, DesertView, and Cholla, located in the MountainView clubhouse) and maintain a vast collection, including more than 10,000 items in their online catalog. This extensive collection ensures that community members have access to a wide range of reading and listening materials. All SaddleBrooke residents can explore and reserve books, audiobooks, and DVDs through the user-friendly website www.sblibraries.com or visit any library during regular hours.

While all SaddleBrooke residents are invited to use the libraries free of charge, it is the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries (FSL), a dedicated 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, that plays a pivotal role in supporting the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries. This volunteer-driven group funds most of the new books, audiobooks, and DVDs through memberships, donations, and special events.

FSL’s contributions to our community extend beyond merely funding the acquisition of library materials. Through the efforts of the FSL Board, FSL sponsors enriching programs such as a lecture series and author luncheons, significantly enhancing the cultural and intellectual life in SaddleBrooke. Members of FSL enjoy exclusive benefits, including free admission to the lecture series and regular emails sharing library news. In addition, members receive access to pre-sale events for tickets to author luncheons and other special events.

In 2024 FSL offered seven lectures, including “Changing Woman: A Novel of the Camp Grant Massacre” and “Creatures and Critters of the Sonoran Desert.” FSL also partnered with the Community Circle Players to host a dress rehearsal as a fundraising event and held a luncheon featuring bestselling author JA Jance, which sold out, as well as a dance party with the CSM Trio, which was fun and well received.

Four outgoing board members who contributed greatly to the success of FSL are Joyce Faulkner (president), Nancy McCluskey-Moore (communications chair), Helen Biggs (membership chair), and Bernice Christian (community representative). Their many years of dedication and hard work on behalf of the SaddleBrooke Libraries was honored at the board’s holiday gathering.

The collaboration between Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries and the SaddleBrooke Community Libraries creates a robust support system that enriches the entire SaddleBrooke community. The libraries serve as a vital resource for learning, entertainment, and community engagement. By becoming a member of Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries, you directly contribute to the sustainability and growth of this valuable community asset.

This financial support resulted in the libraries’ receiving over $35,000 in 2024, which includes annual grants from FSL and a special grant from the Belle Law Memorial Fund. The libraries purchased 1,355 new books, audiobooks, and videos. In addition, portable CD players for cars were purchased to increase use of the audiobook collection.

To join Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries and support SaddleBrooke Community Libraries, visit www.sbfsl.org.