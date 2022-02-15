Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries Hosting Spring Author’s Luncheon

Judi Brauns

Oro Valley author and historian Jan Cleere will be featured at the next Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries Author’s Luncheon to be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 14. Jan Cleere writes extensively about the Desert Southwest, particularly the people who first settled the territory. She is the author of nine books about Southwest history, including Military Wives in Arizona Territory, Never Don’t Pay Attention, Levi’s and Lace, Amazing Girls of Arizona, Nevada’s Remarkable Women, Outlaw Tales of Arizona, Skirting Traditions, Wise Women, and Bad Asses of the Old West.

Her freelance work appears in national and regional publications, including Arizona Highways magazine, Persimmon Hill magazine, Phoenix Woman, Tucson Guide Quarterly, The Desert Leaf, Chronicle of the Old West, and Arizona Garden.

Luncheon menu options include spring salad consisting of arugula, pears, gorgonzola cheese, and candied walnuts topped with herbed grilled chicken breast and finished with a Meyer lemon and honey vinaigrette, or cranberry balsamic grilled chicken breast served with tri-colored quinoa rice pilaf and seasonal vegetables, finished with dried cranberries. Rolls and butter, a dessert of lemon bars, and beverages are also included.

Tickets are $30 and are on sale at the SaddleBrooke TWO administration annex at 8 a.m. on Feb. 1 and online at noon at https://tickets.saddlebrooketwo.com. Seating will be tables of eight.