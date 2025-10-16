Firewise Is Coming to SaddleBrooke

Sam Miller

Much of the western U.S. has experienced extended periods of severe drought in recent years. The resulting dry vegetation is susceptible to fire, and wildfires are frequently seen in the news. Every year, devastating wildfires burn across the U.S. California has been overwhelmed by wildfires, but they are not alone. Arizona is experiencing frequent wildfires, and SaddleBrooke residents should recall the Bighorn fire in 2020 that threatened our area. While these fires will continue to happen, there are things you can do to protect your home and neighborhood, as well as your family’s safety. Consequently, communities throughout the U.S. have collaborated to mitigate risks posed to their properties by fire. The Firewise USA® program offers a comprehensive array of resources to support homeowners in minimizing wildfire threats to residential areas.

Your SaddleBrooke Public Affairs Commission (SPAC) has created an action plan necessary for SaddleBrooke to reduce the risk of destruction from wildfires and obtain a Firewise Recognition. In addition to obtaining approvals from both the SaddleBrooke One general manager and the SaddleBrooke TWO chief operating officer and both boards, SPAC is coordinating with state and local Firewise officials to begin the process of preparing our neighborhood. Both HOAs and each individual homeowner will play a role in the program. Homeowners may already be practicing Firewise concepts through routine landscaping upkeep. Future education presentations and materials are planned to help homeowners understand how we all can participate.

Look for additional information on presentations and materials coming in your SaddleBrooke bulletins and notices. Program information is also available on the Firewise USA® website at www.nfpa.org.