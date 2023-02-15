February Hiking Club Program Features Robert Stieve

Bruce Landeck

As president of the SaddleBrooke Hiking Club, with more than 650 members, I am happy to announce that Robert Stieve, editor of Arizona Highways since April 2007, will be the featured speaker at our February Hiking Club program on Thursday, Feb. 16. Stieve’s topic will be “Arizona Highways and Hiking the Grand Canyon State.”

Arizona Highways, as all know, is the preeminent publication of our great state, read worldwide, with a total distribution in excess of 110,000 copies. As stated on its website arizonahighways.com: “Arizona Highways’ award-winning photography and travel journalism, as well as its commitment to discovering the state’s treasurers, has celebrated the beauty and splendor of Arizona since 1925.”

Stieve grew up in Wisconsin and received his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Marshall University in Huntington, W.V. He also holds a master’s degree from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University, where he currently serves as an adjunct professor and board member. Before his current position, Stieve served as editor of Phoenix magazine for eight years, with another three years as managing editor. He has also been a speechwriter at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., and worked for several newspapers and radio stations around the country.

Stieve’s “Editor’s Letter” and “Hike of the Month” columns are immensely popular reading in each issue. He has authored award-winning books, including Arizona Highways Hiking Guide, 100 Greatest Photographs to Ever Appear in Arizona Highways Magazine (along with Jeff Kida), and Photographs of Barry M. Goldwater: The Arizona Highways Collection (along with Allison Goldwater Ross). Stieve is a frequent speaker around the country and a wonderful ambassador for the promotion of Arizona tourism.

The program will be held at DesertView Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Feb. 16, starting at 4 p.m. and lasting an hour. The doors will open at 3:15 p.m. Our Hiking Club programs are open to all SaddleBrooke residents, and all are encouraged to arrive early, as a large attendance is expected. Please mark your calendars and plan to attend what promises to be an excellent and informative event.