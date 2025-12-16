Fall Into Fall Putters Event

Back row (left to right): Michael and LeAnn Andrade; front row (left to right): Diane Mazzarella, Neba Reiter Left to right: Julie and Bob Kalar and Pam and Ron Smith

EJ Snearly

On Nov. 12 the MountainView Lady Putters (MVLP) celebrated fall with a friend and members putter event.

On a beautiful fall day at the MountainView putting course, 72 ladies and gents came together to compete for gift cards and bragging rights.

The MVLP and their partners completed the 18-hole course. On the course there were two designated “money holes.” The winner (or winners) of the hole-in-one money holes could win $72 or split the money. This activity is always a favorite with the members, and the planning is always fun. Barbara Bloch and her committee flawlessly organized an active and fun activity.

Following the putting, a delicious dinner was served in the MountainView ballroom. With dessert on the table, it was time to award the prizes.

The money hole, picked by the Set-Up Committee, was hole number 7. The money was included in the price of the event. Two guests, Dan Sollin and Don Ueckert, split the $72.