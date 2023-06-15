Expired or Unwanted Pills?

Are you one of our residents, new or old, who is unaware of the convenient service our volunteers provide?

Stop by the Sheriff’s Office Substation in the Mini Mart area here in SaddleBrooke on the following dates and times to dispose of those pills:

Second Friday of each month: June 9 from 10 a.m. to noon

Fourth Tuesday of each month: June 27 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Please be sure to empty the contents from the plastic containers into sealed Ziploc or similar bags.

Volunteers: Esta Goldstein, 520-825-1181; Myrna Ellis, 520-825-7344; Trudy Hogan, 520-360-2225; Danna Koelling, 520-825-9678; Joyce Sutay, 520-825-4220