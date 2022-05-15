Ed Robson Donates $200,000 for New Pickleball Courts

Raymond H. Goettsch

With great gratitude, SaddleBrooke Pickleball Association Inc. (SPA) has announced that Ed Robson has made a most generous donation of $200,000 to assist in the expansion of pickleball at SaddleBrooke. Mr. Robson previously donated the upper parking lot adjacent to the Ridgeview courts to SaddleBrooke TWO for SPA members’ use for vehicle parking. In consideration for his donation, SPA will name the overall pickleball complex on Ridgeview for Mr. Robson, the “Ed Robson Pickleball Center.”

Now that the eight additional courts and amenities are reaching completion, SPA is planning a grand opening ceremony in June. Mr. Robson will be invited to attend the ceremony, allowing SPA members the opportunity to personally express their thanks for his contributions.