Did You Know That Performances of Barbershop Music Are All Done From Memory?

Bruce Kistler

The SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus (SBBSC) is in the middle of rehearsals to memorize the music for their upcoming concert on Nov. 23 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center. That concert will also feature The Newfangled Four, which is one of the top barbershop quartets in the world, with millions of views on YouTube. Tickets for the Nov. 23 concert are on sale now at dvpac.net.

One of the things that makes barbershop music special is that all of the music is performed from memory. That is a challenge for those of us who have lived long enough to be able to reside in SaddleBrooke! Fortunately, it has been scientifically proven that singing has many medical benefits, one of which is improved memory. Singing also strengthens the lungs and other core muscles and decreases stress and muscle tension. In fact, studies show that even listening to music can decrease stress and make you more relaxed and connected. And it’s fun!

Often, during our SBBSC rehearsals, you can hear members laughing and enjoying themselves between songs and strengthening friendships with fellow singers. And once we have learned the music, then we get to enjoy the great harmonies during each rehearsal, with the hope that you will also enjoy them when we sing for you on Nov. 23!

For more information about our upcoming performance, or if you are interested in joining or booking the SaddleBrooke Barbershop Chorus, please contact Bruce Kistler at 520-306-2113 or visit our website at www.saddlebrookebarbershopchorus.org.