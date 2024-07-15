Dependent on Independence

Chris Grey

Independence Day, July 4, is many things to many people: burgers and brats on the grill, icy lemonade and beer, a dip in a pool, family events, and fireworks after dark. Those are just a few of what have become standards by which we remember the day.

At the Golden Goose Thrift Shop in Catalina, we celebrate a different sort of independence, and we’ve become quite dependent on it.

We are independent of retail pricing. Everything on our shelves to the fine art on the walls is donated. Nothing is ever offered at full retail price. And with that independence comes our love of surprise daily discounts. It could be half-price furniture one day and half-price kitchen appliances the next. You’ll never know until you walk in the door.

What will be donated is a daily mystery, which makes us independent of ordinary. Our staff of volunteers works hard to bring the most interesting selections to the sales floor so that you, our customers, begin an adventure, whether you turn left or right upon entering.

We are independent of attitude, especially the surly kind. Our volunteers are here to meet, greet, and help you in every way possible, and they enjoy doing just that.

And yet, this independence for us comes with our dependence on you! Without you to donate or volunteer to help, we’d be just another Arizona shop, and the charities we support, IMPACT of Southern Arizona and SaddleBrooke Community Outreach, would not have received over $21 million (100% of our profits) provided to them so far.

This month, please take some summertime free time to visit the Golden Goose Thrift Shop in Catalina. While there are lots of thrift stores in the Tucson area, there’s only one of us—something you’ll realize the moment you walk in the door.

Who knows? With everything we have to offer, you just might become dependent on us.