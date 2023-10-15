Dave Parker Goes Undefeated

Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino

The Pool Players of The Brooke Billiards Club (PPB) wants to thank our generous sponsors: Stone Canyon Painting, Alex Stewart, 520-780-4122, [email protected], and the PPB Billiards Club. On Aug. 26 the PPB Billiards Club hosted an 8-Ball Singles Tournament in SaddleBrooke One’s Catalina Recreation Center (CRC) Billiards Room. The format was double elimination.

Tournament directors were Joe Giammarino, Dominic Borland, and Ron Ridge. The following field of 16 players showed up to compete in the game of 8-ball: Dick “The Visor” Titus, Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Dave Parker, Terry “The Cue” Sterling, Mike “Mayhem” Meredith, Joe “Fast Eddie” Giammarino, Jerry Cogswell, Dan Garand, Dave Whitman, Lowell “8-Ball” Hegg, Tom “Blind Squirrel” Barrett, Ken Bishop, Rich “Hide the Salami” Adinolfi, Randy “Thin Man” Smith, Ron “Dbl07” Ridge, and Dominic “The Doctor” Borland.

Results:

1st: Dave Parker, perfect today! Five wins, 0 loses

2nd: Joe “Ball Breaker” Vidmar, Joe’s best finish, congrats! Four wins, two losses

3rd: Randy “Thin Man” Smith, strategically on point. Four wins, two losses

4th: Ron “Dbl07” Ridge, beat some of the best today. Four wins, two losses

Recap: Dave Parker was the best cueist on Saturday, as he went undefeated in putting down a field of 16 skilled 8-ballers. Dave’s path to the winner’s circle started by beating Lowell Hegg, Tom Barrett, and Dominic Borland, in order. Joe Vidmar was Dave’s next opponent, and Joe got the same treatment as everybody else and was sent to the losers’ bracket by Dave. Joe fought his way through the losers’ bracket to get another shot at Dave in the finals. Joe would have to beat Dave twice, as Dave did not have a loss at this point. In the first game, Dave and Joe went back and forth, and then Dave got into stroke as he ran down to the 8-ball but hid himself from the 8-ball. The 8-ball was sitting around the spot. The cue ball was sitting close to the near side pocket. Dave called the 8-ball in the far side pocket and proceeded to kick the cue off the bottom rail, contacting the 8-ball perfectly and sending it directly into the side pocket for a fantastic shot and the win! Congrats, Dave Parker!

Sponsors Gift Winners:

Dave Whitman – Sponsors Gift

Dan Garand – Sponsors Gift

The PPB wants to thank all our participants and our tournament sponsors for their support. The 8-Ball Singles Tournament started at 1 p.m. and lasted three hours, with over 40 games of 8-ball being played. We competed and met some new friends who shared our passion. That is a good day! Rack ‘em up!

The PPB thanks all our CRC Pool Room Sponsors:

Expert Automotive, Joe Pate

Medicare Solutions by Leah Kari

Stone Canyon Painting, Alex Stewart

Golf Cars of Arizona, Kiara Lange

State Farm, Jay Salazar

Modern Design Landscaping, Chuck Luce

Ridgeview Physical Therapy, Noel Chavez