CycleMasters Trek the Northwest

Randy Park and Wanda Ross

In mid-June, 20 members of SaddleBrooke CycleMasters traveled to Spokane, Wash. and Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for five days of bicycling, mostly on Rails-to-Trails routes. Some also did an optional two days of riding in Salt Lake City, Utah and one day in Boise, Idaho. Many thanks to Randy Park for planning and leading this ride.

The scheduled rides were on the paved Centennial Trail which goes from the northwest suburbs of Spokane through the city of Coeur d’Alene to the east end of Lake Coeur d’Alene, and also to the paved Hall of Fame Trail that runs along the southern shore of its namesake lake and river. Several people diverted from the planned schedule to ride the Route of the Hiawatha that is the crown jewel of Rails-to-Trails. Starting in Montana and ending in Idaho, this trail includes 10 tunnels and seven high bridges so it is not for the faint of heart.

Bicycling plans were interrupted on Wednesday due to a newly sprouted wildfire close to the scheduled route which was in the fire evacuation zone. The leaders did some quick thinking and adjusted the schedule by switching the Wednesday and Friday routes.

In addition to bicycling, other highlights of the trip included a river rafting trip on the Spokane River, wine tasting at Latah Creek Winery, and a dinner at a local pizza restaurant.

CycleMasters welcomes new members. Whether you desire week-long trips like this, bicycling in the Tucson area or only bicycling within SaddleBrooke, we welcome you to join us. Many of our bicyclists now ride e-bikes but cyclists with manual analog bikes are encouraged to join also. You will find it easy to meet other cyclists with similar interests. For more information, go to the website at www.saddlebrookecyclemasters.org.