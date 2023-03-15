Coin Club Hosts Coin Show on April 8

The SaddleBrooke Coin Club is holding our annual Coin Show on Saturday, April 8, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Sonoran Room of MountainView clubhouse. We will again be taking part in the Easter festivities with various educational displays and activities especially for kids. As an incentive to get youth interested in coin collecting, actual free money will be given to children in attendance! For the adults attending, there will be opportunities to view collections and interact with SB Coin Club members to buy, sell, or trade numismatic items.

Our local show precedes the 2023 National Coin Week being held this year from April 16 through 22. This year’s American Numismatic Association theme is “Our Money, Our Heritage, Our America” and will recognize 2023 as the 100th annual/centennial coin week celebration! Events throughout the nation will feature how designs on U.S. coins and paper money commemorate notable people, events, accomplishments, and shared principles. A focus will be on how money tells the story of our nation and helps form our national identity.

Noteworthy for Arizona is that the American Numismatic Association hosted its National Money Show from March 2 through 4 at the Phoenix Convention Center. This large show featured coin dealers, lectures, presentations, and exhibits from all over the United States. The show was free to the public on March 4.

The SaddleBrooke Coin Club meetings are held monthly (except June, July, and August) on the second Thursday in the Sonoran Room of MountainView clubhouse from 6 to 8 p.m. An educational presentation is the highlight of each meeting. On Feb. 9 club founder Ken Marich spoke on the role scrip played during the heyday of U.S. company towns dating back to the 1800s. The topic for the March 9 meeting was elongated cents, aka pressed pennies. Meetings are open to all SaddleBrooke residents. For additional information, contact SB Coin Club President Terry Caldwell at [email protected] or call 719-246-1822.