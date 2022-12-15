Charity to Benefit from Quilt Auction

Connie Rank-Smith

Mark this date on your calendar: Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023! SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters will host this live quilt auction to benefit charities in the SaddleBrooke area, to be held at the SaddleBrooke Activity Center from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

A limited number of tickets will be available at $15 each, which includes wine, appetizers, and your admission to the event, and will be available in early January. Approximately 20 unique and one-of-a-kind quilts will be auctioned in this live, action-filled, and fun event.

Up to two SaddleBrooke area charities will benefit from the auction proceeds. Applications to be considered a recipient of the auction proceeds are available from SaddleBrooke Friday Quilters. Contact Connie via email at [email protected] or call 520-861-7747 to receive an application. Applications must be complete and received by Dec. 31.