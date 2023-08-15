Changes to the Rules

Ray Adams, SBHOA2 Rules and Regulations Committee

Shortly, the board of directors will be reaching out to residents of SaddleBrooke TWO with a request for comments on some changes to our rules and regulations.

Proposed changes are the product of a special collaboration between the Architectural and Landscaping Committee and the Rules and Regulations Committee.

Included for comment are rules affecting qualified renters, parking, animals and pets, garbage, instructions for contractors, and signs, together with associated revisions to the Schedule of Fines, Sanctions, and Penalties.

The period for resident comments will be from July 24 through Aug. 12. You are encouraged to post your comments on the website SBHOA2.org during this period.