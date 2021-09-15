Barbara Barr

There will be a celebration of the life of A.T. (Albert Taylor) Barr on Saturday, Oct. 9, at the MountainView Ballroom at 5 p.m. The Reverend Wendy K. Guyton will be officiating remembrances of the life of A.T. Barr. This will be followed by A.T.’s favorite meal, appetizers, and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Entertainment and dancing will be provided by the only person who could ever get A.T. to dance, Chuck Moses.

A.T. passed away very suddenly from High Grade Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma caused by Round Up on Jan. 2, 2021. This was during the height of the pandemic. The family had private services officiated by the Reverend Patsy Ticknor in January.

A.T. had missed celebrating a big birthday during the pandemic shut down, so we’ll now be celebrating a year late. The celebration of life will be held on the Saturday closest to his birthday. We hope all our neighbors and friends will join us in celebrating his life and his birthday.

When it came to moving to SaddleBrooke, A.T. said again and again, “I have but one regret about moving to SaddleBrooke—and that’s that I didn’t come sooner!”