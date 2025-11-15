CCP Theater Announcement: Tickets Are Still Available!

C.J. Ward

Community Circle Players (CCP) are delighted with the progress of their upcoming five, one-act plays (Five Shorts with Shortcake). Rehearsals have been productive and are being fine-tuned for our loyal SaddleBrooke audiences. The veteran and newer actors are so excited to get on the stage and under the lights. So, with tickets still available, don’t wait until the last minute!

The plays will take place at the MountainView ballroom with matinees at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22. Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 22. The fall plays include dessert and a no-host bar. Tickets are $29 and are available online at sbhoa2.org or at the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration office.

After the plays conclude, CCP will take a 15-day break. Then, on December 8 and 9 they will hold auditions for their spring play. In the meantime, they have been meeting and reviewing an infinite number of scripts in order to present the best play possible. At this time, there are fewer than 10 candidates. We hope to make an announcement soon!