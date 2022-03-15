British Club Ladies’ Coffee Morning and Book Exchange

Twink Gates, British Club Publicity

On a beautiful, sunny, brisk day with blue skies, a Ladies’ Coffee Morning was held at the home of Elke Mulligan on Feb. 9, with 11 ladies meeting at her lovely home here in SaddleBrooke. It was great to get together, chat about recent events, and enjoy the camaraderie once more. Elke served a great array of cold cuts, mini quiche, a selection of cheeses and crackers, a selection of cookies, coconut macaroons, dried cherries, grapes, and fresh strawberries and blueberries with cream. All went well with fresh coffee and, of course, tea!

Everyone thanked Elke for hosting a very enjoyable morning.

Eventually, after the COVID restrictions have eased more, the British Club will resume their game afternoons every second and fourth Friday of the month. They will have a social event in the bar area at the SaddleBrooke Clubhouse, which includes canasta, Mexican Train, and maybe bridge from 1 until around 4 p.m. This is followed by a social hour and a bar meal.

For membership information, contact Eileen Sedgwick at 520-834-4142 or [email protected], or Ethel Willmot at 520-241-6234 or [email protected]

Membership is open to any person who was born in Britain or The Commonwealth or holds, or has previously held, a British passport and is a current homeowner of either SaddleBrooke One or SaddleBrooke TWO. The member’s spouse or partner may be of any national origin.

The British Club now has 40 members from the following hometowns:

Britain:

Cambridge, Derbyshire

Hampshire, Portsmouth, Louth, Lincolnshire

Isle of Man, Douglas and Foxdale

Liverpool, Merseyside, Rochester, Kent

London, Manchester

Newbury, Nr. Highclere Castle (Downton Abbey)

Newcastle upon Tyne, Oxford

Lennoxtown, Scotland, Swansea, Glan Conwy, Wales

Limerick, Ireland, Saint St. Marie, Ontario, Canada

Loches, France

USA:

Mt. Shasta, California

Chicago, Massachusetts

Billings, Montana, Staten Island, New York

San Francisco, Seattle