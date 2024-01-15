British Club Ladies and Gentlemen’s Christmas Coffee Morning

Mary Gates

On Dec. 3, 18 members of the British Club enjoyed a Ladies and Gentlemen’s Christmas coffee morning at the home of Twink Gates-Zimdar and Bob Zimdar. Freshly baked mince pies, sausage rolls, quiche, cheese plate, cold cuts, nuts, olives and water crackers, coconut macaroons, Belgium chocolate cookies, Hershey’s Kisses, peppermint chocolate bark, fresh strawberries, and tangerines were served with coffee and, of course, tea!

Ethel Willmot distributed her delicious homemade Christmas puddings to members who had placed orders earlier in the year. Finalizing the holiday morning, they all sat around the fire with the Christmas tree and sipped a prosecco mimosa toast, wishing everyone very happy holidays and a happy, healthy New Year 2024.

Everyone thanked Twink and Bob for inviting them into their home for this very enjoyable Christmas coffee morning.