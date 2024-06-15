Bringing Plant-Based Happenings to You

Varda Main

A lot has been happening in the SaddleBrooke plant-based world, and there’s much more in the planning.

On April 26 Dr. Ted Crawford gave a talk on a plant-based diet and lifestyle to a packed house. Some of the important takeaways were: 1) the most important thing you do each day is decide what to put on your fork, 2) it’s never too late to change and see positive effects, and 3) it’s becoming easier, as food stores and restaurants are carrying more plant-based offerings. We hope at some point to have Dr. Crawford return to speak on longevity.

Executive Chef Joshua Willett, MountainView Bar & Grill, understands the importance of having 100% whole foods plant-based options available when dining out in SaddleBrooke. He said the Brooke and Mountainview Bar & Grill always have some plant-based and vegan dishes, plus alternatives that can be swapped for meat, fish, or dairy in many dishes. Just ask your server.

The Plant Based Nutrition Group (PBNG) is the place to learn more about what it means to go plant-based; how to go about doing it; how to deal with holiday meals, eating out, eating at friends’ homes who are not plant-based; and much, much more. PBNG will continue to hold potluck dinners over the summer. To learn more about the group and to sign up to receive emails of upcoming events or to attend the potluck dinners, go to sbpbwf.wixsite.com/website.