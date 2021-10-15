Astronomy Clubs at Oracle State Park Star Party

Ben Eisenstein

Members of both the SaddleBrooke SkyGazers and SaddleBrooke Ranch Astronomy Club participated in the Dark Sky Star Party at Oracle State Park on Sept. 11. Ben Eisenstein and Tim Lawler of the SaddleBrooke Ranch Astronomy Club and Dave Evans, Richard Spitzer, Don Cain, and Sam Miller from the SaddleBrooke Skygazers brought their telescopes for the astronomical observation session.

Tucson’s own Malta Joe had their world-renowned Pastizzis for sale. Musical entertainment on the patio was by Hard Sun Aggregate, and telescope viewing was on the top patio. The sky was a bit cloudy, but attendees could see Jupiter, Saturn, and the Moon in between the clouds! Over 150 people attended the party, some making the drive from Phoenix.

The event was sponsored by the Tucson Amateur Astronomy Association (TAAA) and SaddleBrooke SkyGazers Astronomy Club.

Residents of SaddleBrooke and SaddleBrooke Ranch can find information about their astronomy club events at their groupworks.com website.