The 2024 annual Christmas Golf Cart Parade is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17.

Last year, the great weather brought out nearly 100 decorated carts, making it one of the largest Christmas cart parades in Arizona. No registration is required to enter the parade.

A great place to see the decorated carts is at the golf cart parking area at the driving range of the SaddleBrooke One clubhouse before the parade starts around 5:45 p.m. With the large numbers, only decorated carts are invited to be in the parade. If you are not participating, we ask that you park undecorated carts and autos in the upper automobile parking lot and walk down to the driving range.

The RoadRunner Grill will be open until 8 p.m. for drinks and food. The parade will finish back at the RoadRunner Grill around 7 p.m., and we will announce the Best Decorated Home and Best Decorated Golf Cart display. The winners in both categories will receive a special prize, donated by The Battery Guy and Kartz Fore Kidz.

The final parade route will be published one week prior to the parade and will be similar to last year’s route. Residents on the parade route have had parade parties. Please do not park vehicles on the streets of the parade route.

The cart parade cannot pass by every single home that is decorated; however, we ask that homeowners or neighbors let us know which homes should be considered for the Best Decorated Home, no matter where it is in SaddleBrooke.

We will need volunteers to help with traffic flow and parking. To volunteer, contact Pete Giljohann at [email protected] or 520-777-9484.