And the Winners Are …

Nancy McCluskey-Moore

On Dec. 27, the winning tickets were announced for the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries 2021 Bucks 4 Books Raffle end-of-year drawing. The raffle, which was designed to provide funds for the three SaddleBrooke community libraries, raised more than $10,000 in ticket sales. The libraries will receive $5,000 in raffle proceeds to purchase new books, audio books, and DVDs.

The lucky cash winners were:

* Joyce Sutay: $2,130 Grand Prize

* Mary Warpeha: $1,280 Second-Place Prize

* Gail Fosmire: $850 Third-Place Prize

Mary Warpeha noted, “As a lifelong library patron, I was surprised and thrilled to be a Bucks 4 Books winner. A factor in my choice of SaddleBrooke residency seven years ago was a private library system among the amenities within the complex. I figured people living here must be special to value literacy enough to have well-stocked and current resources, reading rooms, volunteers—and raise funds to keep the inventory current. Thanks to all involved in Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries. After all, we are all winners!”

In addition to the three final cash winners, Esther Moen, Barbara Matteson, Elise Grimes, and Ron Curtis won $200 prizes in earlier drawings.

Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries had planned a Bucks 4 Books Raffle celebration party on Jan. 19 in the MountainView Ballroom. Unfortunately, due to concerns about rising COVID cases, this event has been canceled.

Online ticket sales for the 2022 Bucks 4 Books Raffle begins on Jan. 13 at https://sbfsl.org/raffle.

In-person ticket sales will be held at the Friends of SaddleBrooke Libraries lecture on the same day. Ticket prices are: 1 for $10, 3 for $25, 8 for $50, and 20 for $100.

Tickets must be purchased by those 18 years or older, who are Arizona residents or are visiting Arizona at the time the purchase is made. When you purchase your tickets online, you must be physically in Arizona, according to state regulations. (This will be confirmed during your online purchase.) Ticket holders do not need to be present to win. All winners will be notified by a phone call.