An Unexpected Gardening Success

Robert Kumza

When I first started gardening in Arizona five years ago, I started with 40 years of previous gardening experiences and prejudices gained from my Pennsylvania gardens. These prejudices led me to believe that gardening was a once-a-year event that started in spring and ended when fall weather hit and all my plants had given me their best.

Two years ago, Gail Bohlman, retired Veggie/Herb coordinator, told me that she found that her favorite gardening time of year in Arizona was the fall/winter season. I was shocked to hear this, as my previous prejudices told me that gardening in winter was impossible. Gail said that gardening in the coolest months had many benefits, including fewer bugs and disease, lower water usage, and cooler temperatures that did not require shade cloth.

So, based on Gail’s recommendations, I decided to give fall/winter gardening a try. I planted my first fall/winter garden in September of 2024. I was so surprised to experience such success during a season that I had been previously ignoring. Granted, my favorite summer veggies of tomatoes and zucchini had died, but the success I had growing cabbage opened my eyes to year-round Arizona gardening.

This year, I have expanded my fall/winter plantings to include broccoli, cauliflower, and, of course, several more varieties of cabbages. We were rewarded when these organic goodies produced our best coleslaw ever.

The Brunswick cabbage was this year’s biggest hit! Gardening in a new climate is a continual learning experience, as my garden keeps teaching more lessons every growing season.

May your garden bring you much joy and happiness this fall and winter growing season!

