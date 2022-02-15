An Early Desert Chill Didn’t Deter SaddleBrooke Swimmers

Dick Kreutzen

Thirty-six SaddleBrooke Swim Club members showed up on Jan. 23 to swim in the club’s second annual Jack Fritz Pentathlon. It was a little chilly at the start, but it warmed up nicely when the sun crested the mountains. The morning turned out to be pretty nice.

A pentathlon is obviously five events, in this case: 100 IM, 50 fly, 50 back, 50 breast, 50 free.

This particular pentathlon is a social event, giving club members an opportunity to challenge themselves with nothing really at stake other than to have fun and hang out with friends. Newer swimmers got a chance to experience racing with no pressure. Experienced swimmers got a chance to try events they would not usually swim and to see how their event times may have changed since last year.

The event honors Jack Fritz, who has been a club and team member from the start. At 89, he is one of the oldest members of the team. In team competition, he swims many events and is usually among the high-point swimmers. He and his wife, Jill, (yes, Jack and Jill) are several-time USMS All Americans and national champions.