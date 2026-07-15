All Hail to MPMGA’s Kevin Conway

Jim Grosjean

There are days on the golf course that you wish you had stayed home instead of putting yourself through another frustrating day of poor play in the sweltering heat. On other days, from the first swing, you feel happy to be alive and playing your favorite game. Such was a day to be remembered for Kevin Conway on the MountainView Course during the late Spring MPMGA tournament known as the Summer Bash. Speaking of the first swing of the day, Kevin scored a hole-in-one on the par three 17th hole on his initial shot. You would think that the round would go precipitously downhill from there, but wait, there’s more. In addition to the $100 generously awarded for the ace, he also led his team to a five-stroke victory in the second flight. Also, through the generosity of the MountainView Preserve Men’s Golf Association (MPMGA), Kevin and the rest of the field were treated to a free luncheon of Mediterranean chicken, rice pilaf, and roasted veggies. A diet dessert of chocolate chip cookies was quickly devoured. For the masses who didn’t play very well, there was free beer to drown our sorrows.

The highlight of the day for Mr. Conway was yet to come. By virtue of a vote by his adoring fellow golfers, he was awarded the famed McDivot Award. Usually reserved for some foolish or embarrassing act on the course, the McDivot went to Kevin for a true accomplishment. The only drawback to providing a home for McDivot is Kevin’s dog Bandit doesn’t like watching Kevin cuddle with his wooden nemesis.

There were other winners who I’ll name now before they are forgotten forever: Mike Hughes, David Trippe, Dan Nordhill, and Tim Wilcox won the first flight. The third flight was won by Randy Ross, Bruce Keefer, Phil Gray and Bob Osebold. Fourth flight honors went to Mark Kochan, Don Plaplinger, Bob Corley, and Darryl Henderson. Let’s not forget the three gents who were cheerleaders on Conway’s team: Grant Stewart, Paul Caleb, and Dave Quesnell.

Our next major tournament is the Individual Match Play event which is played over three days in the grueling heat of July. I’ll be ready for beer at that luncheon!