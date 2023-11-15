Agility Training Class: A Barktastic Success

Anne Quinn-Diment

Agility training has a unique way of bringing out the best in dogs, challenging their abilities, and enhancing their bond with their owners. At the Agility Training classes held at SaddleBrooke Dog Park this fall, beginners discovered firsthand just how rewarding and fun this experience can be.

Agility training is no walk in the park, as any beginner will tell you. It requires dogs to navigate tunnels, conquer jumps, and weave through poles, making it quite an adventure for dogs and owners alike. Yet, despite these challenges, the benefits reaped from these classes are undoubtedly worth the effort.

One of the fundamental components of agility training is the tunnel. For dogs who have never encountered one, the prospect of entering a long, dark tube can be intimidating. However, with the patient guidance of expert instructor Jeremy Brown of The Complete Canine, many dogs overcame their initial hesitation. The tunnel teaches dogs to face their fears and boosts their confidence.

Learning to jump over a bar is another aspect of agility training that is both physically demanding and a test of the dog’s listening and coordination skills. In the beginning class, many dogs initially found the jump challenging, but the incremental approach to training allowed them to gradually build their skills.

The weave poles were perhaps one of the most challenging aspects of agility training for these beginners. This obstacle requires dogs to zigzag their way through a series of poles, demanding both precision and concentration. Jeremy Brown’s expertise proved invaluable in helping dogs and their owners master this intricate task.

The beauty of agility training lies in the numerous benefits it offers. Physical fitness, mental stimulation, and improved obedience are just a few of the perks. The hurdles encountered during the training journey build a dog’s physical strength and their mental fortitude. It’s an effective way to prevent boredom and related behavioral issues, keeping your four-legged friend happily engaged.

Learn more about the SaddleBrooke Dog Park at saddlebrookedogpark.com and available training classes at completecaninetucson.com.