A River Runs Under It

Linda Lyon

Continually working to improve conditions at the SaddleBrooke Dog Park, the volunteer maintenance crew recently added another project to their long list of completed upgrades. This one addressed a hazard that occurs when water runs through the “wild side” of the park after a heavy rain. The more developed small dog and big dog sides are unaffected, but many members walk their dogs in from the back parking lot and were forced to cross over the running water to get to the separate fenced-in sides.

Jerry Hedberg, chair of the Maintenance Committee, recommended the board purchase a bridge that would allow members and their dogs to cross safely over the running water. The bridge is made of durable trek and vinyl material and came in a kit. Maintenance crew members Mark Byl, James Vavra, Jerry Hedberg, Patrick Travers, and Ken Wentz teamed up to assemble and install it.

The SaddleBrooke Dog Park Association is member-funded and maintains the dog park with volunteer labor. We offer a safe place for SaddleBrooke residents to allow their dogs to run off-leash and play with other dogs. Membership is $100 per year per household and requires a one-time initiation fee for an access key, as well as proof of rabies vaccination. We also offer temporary memberships for $15 per month.

The next general meeting will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 1 p.m. in the Sonoran Room at the MountainView clubhouse at SaddleBrooke TWO. The election of officers for 2023 will be held at this time. For more information, please go to saddlebrookedogpark.com.