A Jewel in Our Area

Since its inception in 2015, people from SaddleBrooke, members of the Oracle Schools Foundation Board, in addition to administrators and school teachers in the Oracle schools have worked in tandem in order to ensure that the fundraising mission of the Foundation is ongoing. This includes two major fundraising activities. The first is the annual Spring Fling Gala, a lovely evening event that features live and silent auctions, in addition to fixed price events. The 2024 Gala will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2024. Our second fundraiser, a benefit concert, will feature The Tributaries on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

Why is the Spring Fling Gala essential to the Oracle Schools Foundation? According to Ann Vernon, fundraising chairperson for the Foundation Board, the money raised from the Gala and concert will help support preschool. In Arizona, preschool is not funded by the state, so the monies we raise help support this very important cause and other educational programs. The 2023 Spring Fling Gala and concert raised over $58,000!

There are three events that were offered at the March Gala that still have some openings. Consider going!

A Tequila-Tasting: Tequila is unique to one country in the world: Mexico. Tequila has many levels of taste, aging, complexity, and cost. At this tequila-tasting party, you will get a historical and cultural overview about the manufacturing of tequila from Mark Goodrich, a world traveler and frequent visitor to Mexico. You will also taste several categories of tequila, some tequila-enhancing appetizers, and sample some “tequila relatives.” As you drink tequila out of an interesting tasting glass (yours to keep), you will participate in an interactive review and discussion as you rate your tastings. At the end of the party, you will have an opportunity to bid on a bottle of tequila.

Price: $50 per person

When: Nov. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Ken and Mary Riemersma (donors), 65272 E. Rocky Mesa Drive. Call 619-851-6645 or email [email protected]. Also donors: Mark and Judy Goodrich

Starry, Starry Night: The evening begins with hors d’oeuvres, accompanied by your choice of wine or beer. As the sky darkens, you will be enlightened with a short preview of the stars, constellations, or formations in the heavens. Our accomplished amateur astronomers of the SaddleBrooke Skygazers will take you to the planets, stars, and beyond. Through the use of telescopes and binoculars, you will view the wonders of the night sky. The evening will be focused toward giving anyone who has a curiosity about “what’s up there” some thoughtful answers.

Price: $50 per person

When: Thursday, Nov. 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the home of Barry and Mary Jo Swartzberg (donors), 36719 Stoney Flower Drive. Call 520-825-0463 or email [email protected].

A House Concert: Enjoy an evening of music, storytelling, and comedy paired with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and wine in a private SaddleBrooke home. The talented entertainer J.D. Loveland won his first talent contest at the age of 13. Now, over 50 years later, his performances are seasoned with a repertoire that includes original compositions to classical hits that cover over a half century of Folk, Bluegrass, Blues, Country, and Gospel. You will laugh, cry, sing along, and absolutely enjoy the evening.

Price: $50 per person

When: Friday, Oct. 6, at 4:30 p.m. at the home of John and Joyce Faulkner (donors), 62063 E. Northwood Drive. Call 520-981-0437 or email [email protected].