A Day of Garden Scenes and Putting Greens

Brenda Steward

The local landscape looked a bit more like a living watercolor painting Monday, May 11, as the Mountain View Lady Putters invited the Lady Niners to trade their long irons for short sticks. The event, themed “Garden Scenes and Putting Greens,” turned the course into a floral festival of friendly competition.

The atmosphere was like a garden party where loud cheers for newfound teammates echoed through the morning; the competition was spirited, and the camaraderie was apparent. Some guests arrived a bit late, however, as a mother quail rushed her line of chicks along just past the green to see what all the fuss was about.

The podium was dominated by some truly impressive performances on the putting green. First and third place titles were swept by powerhouse teams from the Lady Putters, proving that homefield advantage is a very real thing! Not to be outdone, the second-place finishers featured a fantastic “cross-club” collaboration—though we suspect the Lady Niners may have deployed a sleeper agent, as their teammate is known to have a foot in both camps! Whether playing for their home club or acting as a strategic crossover, every winner walked away with bragging rights and great memories.

Even for those whose balls didn’t quite find the cup, a mountain of door prizes helped soften the blow and kept the “Whoo-hoos!” echoing through the afternoon. By the time the final prize was claimed and the lunch plates were cleared, the Garden Scenes and Putting Greens event was officially etched into the books as a day where community truly matters more than the scores!