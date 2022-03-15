A Concert You’d Be Foolish to Miss

Claudia Kistler, President, SaddleBrooke Singers

The SaddleBrooke Singers invite you to join us for a concert on Friday, April 1 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center in SaddleBrooke, starting at 7:30 p.m. Our appropriate theme for April Fools’ Day 2022 is a concert entitled Foolish Not To Love. Spend your April 1 evening with the Singers and our director, Tanya Elias, as we walk you down memory lane with classic and contemporary love songs.

For this concert, there is only one performance. Ticket prices are $20 per person. You can buy tickets through the DesertView Performing Arts Center website at dvpac.net or contact the SaddleBrooke TWO Administration Office at 520-818-1000, Ext. 4.

We all know that love is often connected with that special song. Love of a person, love of a country, love of a piano is best expressed through music. We think there will be at least one favorite song that is special to everyone in this program. There will be many more songs sung by the Singers on April 1 than are listed here. You’ll have to join us to enjoy the whole program!

Songs of our youth include songs from the 1960s, such as “Hello Mary Lou” and “My Guy.”

Songs from Broadway musicals include “Some Enchanted Evening” from South Pacific, the classic duet “Anything You Can Do” from Annie Get Your Gun, and “Seasons of Love” from the musical Rent. “I Love A Piano,” by Irving Berlin, will be presented by a special quartet from the Singers.

Songs from the movies include the classic “Stormy Weather” from the 1943 movie with the same name, and “City of Stars” from the more recent movie La La Land.

Contemporary songs include “Still In Love With Me,” which features a tenor solo by Jay Hansen. “You Raise Me Up,” with a soprano solo by our director, Tanya Elias, will conclude our program.

For this concert, the Singers will have a guest accompanist, Tucson jazz musician Daniel “Sly” Slipetsky.

If you would like to become a sponsor of the SaddleBrooke Singers or join us as a singer yourself for future performances, contact Claudia Kistler at 520-306-2113 or visit SaddleBrookeSingers.org for more information. Your voice, your sponsorship contributions, and your attendance at our concerts keep us singing.

It would be foolish for you to miss this concert. We hope you will join us on April 1 at the DesertView Performing Arts Center.