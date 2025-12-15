5th Anniversary Honoring SaddleBrooke Veterans

Back row (left to right): Leroy Johnson, Chuck Sanden, Ron Morris, Mike Hoedel, Steve White, Marc Wallach, Ed DiEnno; front row (left to right): Randall Dighton, Jeri Taylor Back row (left to right): John Cioffi, Bob Stuart, Glenn Tewksbury, John Borchert, Mike Buckley, Larry Arnold, Mark Johnson; front row (left to right: Tom Keating, Nick Palumbo, Diane Buckley

Linda Eisenhart

SaddleBrooke Quilt Club members recently awarded Quilts of Valor to 19 SaddleBrooke veterans. The club participates as part of the National Quilt of Valor® Foundation to show appreciation for the service and sacrifice of those who are serving or have served in the Armed Forces to protect our freedoms. Every quilt awarded is a tangible expression of gratitude and comfort to those who receive them. More than fabric and thread—it is a heartfelt thank you to the men and women who have served our nation. Behind every award stands a community of generous donors and volunteers who make these awards possible. Twenty-three quilts were awarded in 2025, and 86 quilts have been awarded to SaddleBrooke veterans over the past five years.

Veterans who have been “touched by war” and have received an honorable discharge from any branch of the U.S. military are eligible to receive a Quilt of Valor. This includes those who served during declared wars, conflicts, or peacekeeping missions and those whose service was during times of peace. If you would like to nominate someone to receive a Quilt in 2026, please contact Kris Prass at kprass555@yahoo.com.

SaddleBrooke Quilters Mission: SaddleBrooke Quilters provides a place and time for residents to learn about quilting; to share their quilting experiences, expertise, and achievements; and to socialize with one another.