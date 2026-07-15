4th Annual Dinking Divas Shoe Drive Sets Record

Jerry Fay

On May 26, the Dinking Divas of SaddleBrooke Ranch sponsored a shoe drive to provide shoes for the SaddleBrooke Shoes for the Homeless Program. Members of the Dinking Divas accepted donations at the Saddlebrooke Ranch Pickleball Courts between 8 and 10 a.m. They were overwhelmed by the response with over 1.300 pairs of men’s and women’s shoes being donated, over 400 more than last year. Dinking Diva’s leader, Debora Witten, who led the drive, and the team of Divas who sorted and bagged the shoes, said, “We greatly exceeded our expectations and want to thank all the SaddleBrooke Ranch residents who contributed shoes and of course all the Divas who helped prepare the shoes for distribution. Shoes are one of the most-needed items for the homeless, and the demand always exceeds the availability.”

The shoes will be distributed to the following homeless programs:

* The Gospel Rescue Mission Shelter Program located on a collaborative campus where over 30 social service organizations work together to holistically address mental, physical, and spiritual issues to move individuals from homelessness to wholeness.

* The Salvation Army Hospitality House, which is open 24/7, providing emergency shelter for those in need. The facility, located near downtown Tucson, features a 114-bed facility with separate accommodations for men and women, and four family apartments. In addition to a safe and clean environment, the facility features laundry, showers, television, and dining. Guests receive two meals per day and access to vital programs and services.

* The Z Mansion in downtown Tucson where a weekly Sunday brunch and brown bag lunch is provided to more than 200 homeless people. Other services include a first aid clinic and free shoes and clothing. For over two decades, the Z Mansion has been a center for the poor and the homeless serving hundreds of thousands of meals.

* The Casa Maria Soup Kitchen, a Catholic worker house, feeding over 700 people daily and the Sister Jose’s Women Center, dedicated to the care of women experiencing homelessness in a welcoming and safe environment.

The shoes will be distributed through the SaddleBrooke Shoes for the Homeless Program established in 2018. The program was started by Jerry Fay when two pairs of used tennis were left at the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center, and the decision was made to collect usable tennis shoes and distribute them to the homeless. This program has expanded to collect all types of usable used shoes and has now distributed over 8,500 pairs of shoes to the homeless in the Tucson area.

In addition to the SaddleBrooke Ranch Pickleball shoe drive, bins to collect donations can be found year-round at the SaddleBrooke Pickleball Courts and the SaddleBrooke Tennis Center.